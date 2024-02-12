Paperclip, on behalf of our client, is actively recruiting both experienced Security Guards and Security Supervisors.

This is a call to those who are dedicated to fostering a safe and secure environment and are looking for an opportunity to lead and make a significant impact. Join us in a role that goes beyond the ordinary, in a team committed to the highest standards of safety and operational excellence.

Position Requirements:

Minimum Age: Must be at least 25 years old

Minimum Age: Must be at least 25 years old
Experience: Candidates must have prior experience in security roles. Additional leadership experience required for Supervisor positions

Criminal Background: A clean police record

Professional References: Applicants are expected to provide professional references

Availability: Must be available to start by 1 March 2024

Desired Qualities: We are seeking individuals who are not only reliable and alert but also demonstrate strong leadership, teamwork, adherence to processes, and exceptional communication skills

Why Choose Us?

Career Pathways: We offer substantial opportunities for career advancement, including training and development programmes designed to enhance your skills and leadership capabilities

Work Culture: Join a team that values respect, collaboration, and professionalism. We uphold the highest safety and performance standards, providing an environment where you can excel

Join a team that values respect, collaboration, and professionalism. We uphold the highest safety and performance standards, providing an environment where you can excel Competitive Salary: We offer a competitive salary package, reflecting the importance and value we place on our security staff and benefits such as health insurance.

How to Apply:

Take the next step in your security career. Email your resume and a cover letter that showcases your experience and suitability for the role. Please include your professional references. Direct your application to [email protected], with “Security Guard Application” or “Security Supervisor Application” as the subject, depending on the position you are applying for.

For any inquiries, contact us via WhatsApp at 473.405.0560 during standard business hours.

Application Deadline: 20 February 2024

Your role as a Security Guard or Supervisor is crucial in maintaining the security and safety standards of our client’s operations. We are excited to review your application and explore the potential of welcoming you to our dedicated team.