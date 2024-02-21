by Linda Straker

Three men who were arrested for rape, robbery with violence, and other crimes, continue to be on the run 3 days after Police issued a release informing the public that they have escaped from lawful custody.

On Friday, 16 February 2024, Police issued a release saying that Ron Mitchell, 30 years old, Unemployed, Atiba Stanisclaus, 25 years old, Farmer and Trevon Robertson, 23 years old, Unemployed, all of Paradise, St Andrew, were arrested and jointly charged with 2 counts of Robbery with Violence, in connection with separate incidents between 1 January and 9 February 2024, at Grand Anse Beach, St George.

Additionally, Mitchell was charged with one count of Rape, 3 counts of Attempted Rape, 2 counts of Indecent Assault and one count of Causing Harm.

“He was also jointly charged with Trevon Robertson on one count of Robbery with Violence. These charges were laid following investigations into several complaints made to the police,” said the release which pointed out that Mitchell and Robertson were previously charged, jointly, with 4 other men, in connection with a series of rape incidents which were allegedly committed in St Andrew, in April 2023.

The 3 men were at the South St George Police Station and were scheduled to appear at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 19 February 2024 but on Sunday, Police issued the escape from custody release.

“Anyone seeing Ron Mitchell, Trevon Robertson or Atiba Stanislaus or has any information about their whereabouts is kindly asked to contact South St George Police Station at 444 4454, CID St. George’s at 440 3921, Emergency 911, Police Hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station,” said the release.

Police on Wednesday confirmed that the 3 men are still on the run. “As far as I am aware, they are,” Simon Douglas, Head of the Community Relations Department responded via text message when asked if the trio was still wanted. The release also noted that “These suspects may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.”

