The Meteorological Office has informed the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) that it is currently monitoring a surface trough to the west that is expected to move through the region bringing with it partly cloudy, windy, and hazy conditions with few brief isolated showers.

Reports reaching NaDMA indicate that the coastlines are already experiencing rough waters, with waves 5 to 7 feet in open waters. Beaches throughout the state of Grenada are very rough and can pose a danger to users.

Consequently, a small craft advisory is in effect and people are advised to exercise extreme caution and avoid using the beach or venturing out at sea, particularly during high tide.

According to a bulletin from the Meteorological Office, there may be temporary reductions in horizontal visibility due to moderate to dense haze or dust, choppy seas, and moderate to rough waters.

These conditions are currently affecting sea bathers, fishermen, small sailboats, and other small craft users, and are expected to last for at least 24 hours.

NaDMA and the Meteorological Office will provide updates as necessary.

NaDMA

