The Rotaract Club of Grenada celebrated its 46th anniversary during Charter Week which is observed annually during the week of 21 January.

Established on 21 January 1978, the club commenced its celebratory activities with a special service at the Presbyterian Church on Sunday, 21 January 2024.

Embodying its 2023–2024 theme “To Serve is to Act,” the Rotaract Club made a significant contribution to the maternity ward at the General Hospital. Essential items such as gloves, masks, and gowns were donated, which was timely for the new and expecting mothers. Ms Mitchell, a Manager of the Obstetrics ward, expressed gratitude for the items, emphasising their daily use in deliveries and the substantial impact they will have on patient care.

Continuing the festivities, the Rotaract Club hosted a Wings and Wisdom talk at Le Phare Bleu on Wednesday, 24 January. Focused on youth development, the talk encouraged members to engage on topics such as Grenada’s history and its upcoming 50th Independence celebrations. This exchange of knowledge and memories fostered unity among members.

On Thursday, 25 January 2024, the Rotaract Club collaborated with the Interact Club at the Presentation Brothers College. The PBC Interact club received a donation of plants and monetary contributions for the purpose of enhancing the school’s external environment. Expressing gratitude, the younger club plans to utilise the monetary donation to achieve its goals by further developing its school gardens.

To conclude the Charter Week festivities, the Rotaract Club hosted a bonfire on Friday, 26 January and a brunch on Saturday, 27 January to express appreciation to its dedicated members.

Looking ahead, the Rotaract Club of Grenada remains committed to community service, professional development, international understanding, and fellowship — core tenets of Rotaract. The club welcomes new faces to join its community group and invites everyone to stay updated with their activities by following @Rotaractgd on Instagram and Facebook.

Rotaract Club of Grenada