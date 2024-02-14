The Government of Romania through the Romanian State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, is offering undergraduate and post-graduate level scholarships for individuals to study in Romania for the academic year 2024 to 2025.

This scholarship is open to applicants in all fields of study except medicine, dental medicine, and pharmacy.

Eligibility:

MUST be in good physical and mental health and present at the time of enrolment at the university where he/she was accepted and provide a medical certificate stating that he/she is fit for studies and free of contagious diseases

MUST submit a complete file

MUST be willing to study in Romania for the duration of the course

MUST be willing to study the Romanian language for one year

MUST respect the Romanian Constitution and the laws of the Romanian state

MUST comply with the internal regulations of the educational institution in which they study

MUST comply with the provisions of this methodology

The scholarship applicant can choose from any of the following 3 study cycles in accredited higher education institutions in Romania:

Bachelor’s degree: Bachelor’s degree programmes are addressed to graduates of high school studies or pre-university studies, at the end of which they obtained a baccalaureate degree or equivalent, as well as candidates applying for further university studies in Romania. The complete programme runs for a period of 3 to 6 years, depending on the specialisation followed, and ends with a bachelor’s exam. Master’s degree: Master’s degree programmes are addressed to undergraduates, run for a period of 1 year, 1.5 years, or 2 years and end with the dissertation exam PhD: Doctoral programmes are addressed to graduate students or equivalent and run for a period of 3 to 5 years, depending on the profile of the chosen faculty, and end with the presentation of a PhD thesis.

The complete list of accredited higher education institutions in Romania can be accessed at the link https://www.edu.ro/institutiiinvatamant–superior.

Information about the qualification criteria and the necessary documents are available on Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs website https://www.mae.ro/en/node/10251. Please click on the ribbon advertisement ‘Study in Romania’ at the bottom of the page to access the English translation.

Required Documents:

The application files must be sent by the candidates, in electronic or physical format (preferably in electronic format), only through the diplomatic missions of Romania.

The application form for a scholarship in Romania and application for the issuance of the letter of acceptance, completed in full (Appendix 1)

Completed Romanian scholarship application form

Certified copies of ALL academic certificates and transcript

Certified copy of the birth certificate

Certified copy of the first 3 pages of the passport

Curriculum vitae in the format of (Appendix 2) and for the doctoral cycle as well as a letter of intent

Value of the award:

Free registration or any other fees required by application processing, testing for the Romanian language skills, taking the admission contest for doctoral studies, and the specific aptitude tests

registration or any other fees required by application processing, testing for the Romanian language skills, taking the admission contest for doctoral studies, and the specific aptitude tests Free tuition expenses for the Romanian language preparatory year

tuition expenses for the Romanian language preparatory year Free tuition expenses for the actual studies, but not more than the duration of a university cycle, corresponding to the study programme followed.

tuition expenses for the actual studies, but not more than the duration of a university cycle, corresponding to the study programme followed. Monthly financial aid in the amount 65 EURO for undergraduate students ; the equivalent in the amount of 75 EURO for master and specialisation students and the equivalent in the amount of 85 EURO for PhD students . The scholarships do not cover the costs of international transport and those of domestic transport.

; the equivalent in the amount of and the equivalent in the amount of . Free accommodation expenses in the student dormitories, within the allocated subsidy (accommodation will be provided based on available places)

accommodation expenses in the student dormitories, within the allocated subsidy (accommodation will be provided based on available places) Medical assistance in case of medical-surgical emergencies and diseases with endemic epidemic potential, in accordance with the legislation in force

Free local public, ground, naval and underground transport, as well as domestic car, railway, and naval transport, in the same conditions as those offered to Romanian students, according to the legal provisions

These facilities are granted throughout the study period, as follows:

During its courses for students enrolled in the Romanian language preparatory year

For students enrolled in bachelor’s and master’s studies, during the academic year and during the legal holidays, but not during the summer vacation. If students have to stay at the faculty during the summer vacation for curricular activities, or if there are specific legal provisions, the rights are maintained during the summer vacation.

For doctoral students enrolled in full-time learning, throughout the calendar year

Another 30 days after completing university studies lasting at least 1 year

The scholarships do not cover the costs of international transport and those of domestic transport from the Romanian border crossing point to the university. In this regard, candidates must be prepared for the personal financial support of the additional costs.

Students of the Romanian language preparatory year programme, as well as those of the undergraduate and master’s degree programmes, must obtain, at the end of the academic year, the minimum number of credits established by the university regulations for passing to the next academic year. The rights deriving from the scholarship can be regained in the following academic year after obtaining the necessary number of transferable credits, provided that the number of scholarship years does not exceed the duration of the academic cycle. During the suspension of the scholarship and the financing of the tuition expenses, the students will have to pay a fee, in the amount established in accordance with the legal provisions in force.

During the period indicated by the university, the admitted candidates must present themselves at the Office of International Relations/ Rector’s Office of the university where they were accepted. Students will present:

a complete file with the original documents from the application file; the host universities may request that all registration documents be accompanied by authenticated copies and legalised translations into Romanian

letter of acceptance for studies

passport (original and copy) with a valid visa (long-stay visa for studies)

the medical certificate attesting that the student is free from contagious diseases or other diseases incompatible with the requested studies other documents required by universities

All applicants MUST submit their application electronically on the following website at https://studyinromania.gov.ro/ or https://scholarships.studyinromania.gov.ro/ no later than 16 March 2024.

Applicants must kindly submit one (1) copy of the Application Form and all required documents to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education no later than 18 March 2024.

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers (473) 440-2737/or email [email protected].

