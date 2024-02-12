TYPE OF CONTRACT: Consultant

COUNTRY OF ASSIGNMENT: Grenada

ANTICIPATED ACTIVITY START: March 2024

The purpose of this Request for Proposals is to hire a qualified consultant with proven experience and background in the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (RAC) sector for the project period from 11 March 2024 until 28 August 2024. The consultancy will support the National Ozone Unit in managing and updating different policy instruments within the RAC sector in Grenada. The assignment is to contribute to an updated GHG inventory for the RAC sector in Grenada, an updated National Cooling Action Plan for Grenada and the potential implementation of an operator’s registry in Grenada.

Additional Information:

See the attached Terms of References for more detailed information

See the Technical Assessment Grid for the technical evaluation of tenders

GIZ requests eligible bidders to submit their proposals to [email protected] no later than 18 February 2024. Please make the subject line of your e-mail communication: “RAC consultant”. Please send your technical and your price offer as PDF in a separate file.

Note: An auto-reply e-mail will be sent to acknowledge receipt of electronic bids and serves as a confirmation of the tender documents successfully received by GIZ.

GIZ