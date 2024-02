The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) regretfully informs the general public that no amplified music will be allowed on Independence Day, 7 February 2024, except those approved by the National Organising Committee.

All permits previously granted for the use of amplified sounds on that day are revoked.

The RGPF sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused and appeals for the full cooperation of the public.

Office of Commissioner of Police