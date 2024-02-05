by Linda Straker

Laws should be intentional and consider special needs

Ecumenical service on Sunday, 4 February was part of 50th Independence celebrations

Citizens urged to speak out when they see transgressions taking place

Rev. Dr Osbert James, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Grenada is of the view that Grenadians must make factionalism a thing of the past and the same time frustrate lawlessness wherever it manifests itself for the country and its citizens to move forward as one people with a common future.

Delivering the sermon at an ecumenical service held on Sunday, 4 February as part of the 50th Independence celebrations, he said, “If we are ever to move forward as one people towards a common future, we must make factionalism obsolete and frustrate lawlessness wherever it manifests itself.”

Rev. James urged citizens to speak out when they see laws being broken and other forms of transgressions taking place. “We cannot build a sustainable society if our laws are continually being transgressed without consequence. There are many laws in the law book, but they are not being consistently enforced, these include noise and environmental laws, traffic laws, and maybe scores of others.”

Among the people attending the service at the Gateway Assembly Pentecostal Church in Point Saline were Governor-General Dame Cécile La Grenade, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, Opposition Leader Dr Keith Mitchell, members of the Cabinet of Ministers, and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Rev. James said that laws should also be intentional while at the same time considering special needs like access to individuals who are otherwise abled. “We must be an inclusive society in which there are no first-class and second-class citizens and unless we work together for the soul, life, and future of our country, Grenada may suffer the fate of Sisyphus of Greek mythology.”

Warning about the possible dangers of factionalism and lawlessness, Rev. James said that if they are not rejected by the citizens, the country will not be able to achieve. “If we are not able to resist and eliminate the mal-intent menace of factionalism and lawlessness we shall always be striving and not achieving and then seeing that which was accomplished undone,” Rev. James’ sermon was broadcast live via social media platforms and television stations.