by Suelin Low Chew Tung

Last evening’s opening reception of Reflexion was a triumph for Grenadian artist and sociologist Oliver Benoit, PhD. Reflexion is a solo retrospective featuring abstract artworks created over the past 30 years.

Dozens of lovers of Grenadian art, culture and heritage, as well as artists, members of the Grenada Arts Council, representatives from the TAMCC Art Department and St George’s University (SGU) School of Arts and Sciences, joined Sen. the Hon. Adrian Thomas, Minister for Tourism, the Creative Economy, and Culture. Members of Grenada’s 50th Independence National Organising Committee were on hand to view and congratulate Benoit on his artistic and academic achievements.

Billed as “a transformative temporary art space,” the St Paul’s Community Centre was transformed into The Gallery, replete with fabric-lined walls to show off approximately 40 works presented in a spacious installation, where the eyes have moments of rest, and the soul a chance to breathe, before exploring the next profound visual statement.

On a pedestal, there is a centuries-old ballast brick encased in a wooden frame. Nearby, an open bag of what appears to be ochre sand is pulverised brick Benoit used to texturise his Bricks as Heritage series of artworks shown at the Biennale di Venezia in 2015. Also on show are large-scale works he represented Grenada at the Biennale di Venezia in 2022 in Venice, Italy, a series of Carriacou Shakespeare Mas text-based artworks called Whipping the Mind.

Keynote speaker Jennifer Francis spoke on “The Role of Museums and Art Galleries in the Development of Society” and lauded Benoit and his team for turning the community centre into a space that serves as a template for a permanent art gallery in the not-too-distant future. Francis, with Carriacou roots, has held senior positions at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Royal Academy of Arts in London, Victoria and Albert Museum, and Royal College of Art, and has been a member of Arts Council England.

Reflexion is more than a retrospective: it is meant to transform and inspire, showcase and celebrate Grenadian artistry and to reflect. Benoit’s emerging art programme section will provide a model for emerging artists and art students preparing for CAPE. The first of the twice-weekly evening talks open to the public will feature Dr Merle Collins and “The Importance of the Arts in Caribbean Society” on Tuesday, 20 February, from 6 pm.

Experiencing Oliver Benoit’s Reflexion at The Gallery at the St Paul’s Community Centre and its constituent parts is not to be missed. Reflexion runs from 17 February to 30 April 2024 and is open for viewing Mondays to Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm.