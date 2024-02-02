by Dr Francis Alexis KC

By different routes, independence Eastern Caribbean (EC) Constitutions, like all other independence Caribbean Constitutions, ensure that the Form of the Oath of Allegiance (Oath) may be changed without a referendum.

Oath not in Constitution: Prescribing

In 3 independent EC countries, the Constitution does not contain the Oath. The Constitution says: ‘“oath of allegiance” means such oath of allegiance as may be prescribed by law;’ — Dominica s 121(1); St Lucia s 124(1); St Vincent s 105(1). By those same provisions, ‘law’ includes ‘any instrument having the force of law’. So, the prescribing may be done, not only by an Act of Parliament, but also by delegated legislation. Compare The Bahamas arts 37 & 137(1). In Trinidad & Tobago, s 3 (1), it may be done ‘by or under an Act’.

The Oath has been prescribed. In St Vincent it is by the Oaths by Officials Act, Cap 223, amended in June 2016, requiring allegiance to ‘St Vincent and The Grenadines’. In St Lucia it is by the Official Oaths Act, Cap 1.17, s 2(1) with Sch 1 requiring allegiance to ‘Saint Lucia’; with s 2(2) catering for that to be amended by an Order by Cabinet. In Dominica members of the House of Assembly are required by their Standing Orders SRO 9 of 1986 with its Appendix to swear or affirm allegiance to ‘the Commonwealth of Dominica’.

Oath in Constitution: Altering

In the 3 other independent EC countries, the Constitution contains the Oath: Sch 3 in Antigua & Barbuda, Sch 3 in Grenada, and Sch 4 in St Kitts & Nevis. But that Schedule is not in the list in Sch 1 which identifies the provisions whose alteration requires referendum approval. While, then, the Oath is contained in the Constitution, its alteration does not require referendum approval; an Act of Parliament passed with the requisite majority suffices.

Oath in all 6

So, each of the 6 independent EC countries has the Oath; in the Constitution in 3, in prescribing legislation in the other 3. The point being emphasised is that, in all those 6 EC countries, as in all other independent Caribbean countries, changing the Oath of Allegiance does not require approval at a referendum.