Head of NOC confirmed procurement legislation guided secretariat’s decision

Goods, works or services over EC$15,000 must go through bidding process

Legislation amendment first announced by Finance Minister in early December 2023

Gail Purcell, Head of the National Organising Committee (NOC) Secretariat for the 50th Independence Celebrations said that all contracts awarded by the committee were conducted in accordance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act of 2014, and Regulations of 2015.

She told reporters in a post-Independence Day news conference that the secretariat entered into contractual arrangements with numerous vendors, but was unable to provide the number of individuals or companies. “There are numerous vendors that we had to work with so they could have had to be contracted individually for events as required, it is very difficult to give you a number, in the last 3 weeks we would have had 17 events, 17 events which required numerous individuals and vendors for the different events,” she said, confirming that the procurement legislation guided the secretariat’s decision.

“Yes, to the procurement requirement,” she responded as she reconfirmed that the committee followed the existing procurement law. However, a review of the procurement website and the Government Gazette provided no notices as to when the secretariat advertised its call for companies or individuals to bid for projects.

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act of 2014, and Regulations of 2015 is currently the procurement law in effect which provides for the procurement of goods, works, and services by all public entities including Ministries and Departments, Statutory Bodies, Boards and Commissions.

It is a requirement in law that all goods, works or services costing more than EC$15,000 must go through a bidding process of 3 proposals before a decision is finalised. In January 2024 Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said that Government will be adjusting the 2014 Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property legislation because sections of it are too cumbersome, and these sections are causing Government to experience major delays when it comes to the implementation of projects.

The legislation was enacted as part of measures to curb corruption when it comes to the bidding of government jobs as well as supplying of goods and services. An amendment to the procurement legislation was first announced by Finance Minister Dennis Cornwall when he presented the 2024 budget statement in early December 2023.

Minister Cornwall told Parliament then that the procurement legislation would be amended by March 2024 to allow for single sourcing of works, goods, and consultancy services up to $100,000. “The procurement framework is currently under review. While this is ongoing, we are of the considered view that an amendment to raise the current single sourcing threshold from $15,000, which has been in effect for almost 10 years, is warranted.”

Once Government makes that amendment, all projects, goods, or services that will cost under E$100,000 will be sole source, i.e., using one individual or company to provide the service required.