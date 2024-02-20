Officials of the Grenada Ports Authority (GPA) who are tasked with the responsibility for Maritime Administration within the statutory framework of CAP 303 (the Shipping Act), are advising the public of an existing fraudulent website — https://grenadamaritimeauthority.com/ — branded as the Grenada Maritime Authority.

This site is not authentic and Maritime Administration officials emphatically state that this site has no connection with any Maritime Administrative matters for Grenada nor have they authorized any entity to act as agent or proxy This site is clearly designed to defraud stakeholders and other interested parties of the Maritime Community.

For general knowledge, the current regime for Maritime Administration in Grenada embedded within the Shipping Act (CAP 303), does not allow for an open registry where vessels of diverse international origins can register under the flag of Grenada (Caricom jurisdictions being the exception). Grenada has a closed (local) registry, and does not have a separate website for Maritime Administration matters. Maritime Administrative issues such as, vessel registration, labour, sea-fearers certification, codes enforcement, Flag and Port State inspections are managed through the Grenada Ports Authority.

This matter has been reported to the National Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) and other agencies for resolution.

Franklyn Redhead

General Manager, Grenada Ports Authority & Director of Maritime Affairs

