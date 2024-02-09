Prime Minister Honourable Dickon Mitchell expresses condolences to the family of Anthony Conrad George BEM, designer of Grenada’s national flag.

George, who was 86 years old, passed away in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, 7 February 2024, during Grenada’s 50th Independence anniversary celebrations at the national stadium. Grenada’s flag was first hoisted on the announcement of Grenada’s Independence on 7 February 1974.

“Anthony George has made a significant contribution to Grenada’s Independence and his name will be etched in our history, and today we celebrate his legacy,” Prime Minister Mitchell said. “Anthony’s name will be remembered by all Grenadians, both at home and abroad, for his nationalistic contributions. Our deepest sympathies are extended to the family and to all those who knew and loved Anthony Conrad George.”

Office of the Press Secretary