by Linda Straker

Peter David, one of the Opposition Members in the Lower House of Parliament said that the New National Party (NNP) which he represents, will consider supporting legislative changes that could result in a major change to the country’s Oath of Allegiance.

Currently, the oath which is part of the Constitution Grenada received when it gained independence in 1974 is made to the King, but constitutional lawyer Dr Francis Alexis is of the view that the oath of allegiance can be adjusted to reflect an “oath to the State of Grenada.”

Grenada will be observing 50 years of independence from Great Britain on 7 February. Dr Alexis is recommending that the changes be made as part of activities to celebrate this milestone.

He believes that such a change will only require the approval of a two-thirds majority of parliamentarians in the Lower House, and not a referendum vote that will need two-thirds majority of the citizens.

“Changing the Oath would not interfere with its purpose, namely, to commit the oath-taker to duties of loyalty. This accords with the ‘purposive’ canon of interpretation, which promotes the purpose of the Oath,” Dr Alexis said in a recent statement. “This is no difficulty whatever. The only provision which prescribes or sets out the Form of the Oath is Schedule 3, which Schedule One deliberately excludes from being treated as referendum-entrenched.”

In a news conference on Monday, 5 February 2024, David who is a lawyer by profession said if the current government was to lay such legislation in the Parliament for approval the Opposition Members would consider it.

“We agreed with Constitution Reform and the evidence of that is having brought it before the people on 2 occasions. We think it is something important. We think Dr Alexis needs to be listened to because he is one of those in the Caribbean who has taught most of the lawyers throughout the Caribbean. We believe that issues like that must be addressed if the process of independence is to get better and better. So yes, we will consider it,” David responded when asked if he and the Opposition Members would support changing the Oath of Allegiance.

In 2016, the then-ruling New National Party attempted to make constitutional changes by having citizens vote on 7 bills, one of which was to change the Oath of Allegiance. None of the bills received majority support from the people.