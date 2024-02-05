by Linda Straker

Grenada will celebrate its 50th Independence anniversary on Wednesday

Opposition Members did not receive support for constituency independence activities

Opposition Members have not received constituency allowance as announced in 2024 budget

The 5 elected Opposition Members in the Lower House of Parliament have refuted claims that they have received EC$10,000 from Government to assist with constituency activities for the 50th independence celebrations.

“We have other people who sit within the Cabinet of Grenada who are sending people to our offices saying to them that we would have received EC$10,000 in support of activities for independence. Let me make it abundantly clear: none of our members here would have received any money from the government up to this point as it relates to independence celebration,” said Emmalin Pierre who is the Member of Parliament for St Andrew South East.

She told reporters during a news conference on Monday, 5 February 2024 that Opposition Members did not receive support for independence activities in their constituency, and they are yet to receive the constituency allowance as announced by Finance Minister Dennis Cornwall when he presented the 2024 budget. “And as it relates to the constituency funds that some are saying we received, let me make it abundantly clear that no member sitting at this table would have received EC$10,000 as allowances for constituency activities,” she said. “As a matter of fact, we have some serious concerns about documents we have seen and we await an opportune time to discuss those with the government.”

Opposition Leader Dr Keith Mitchell announced that he and the other 4 Opposition Members will be filing questions to the relevant government minister about the spending of EC$15 million Parliament approved for independence celebrations. “We will be doing so shortly…We need to get a thorough understanding of how the money allocated for independence celebrations was spent.”

Grenada will celebrate its 50th Independence anniversary on Wednesday, 7 February. As part of independence celebrations, Government has engaged in a massive clean-up and beautification of the country through community and party support groups. The beautification includes the painting of bridges, bus stops, roadside murals in national colours, and the planting of flowers along the side of the road.

