Spice Island Beach Resort is a 64-suite AAA Five Diamond/Six Star Diamond all-inclusive family-operated resort situated on stunning Grand Anse Beach in Grenada. The resort has an excellent reputation for delivering memorable hospitality experiences for its discerning international guests.

An opportunity now exists for an experienced and visionary Consultant Executive Chef to elevate the resort’s culinary experiences through fresh innovative menus incorporating local fare and presented with a new level of sophistication. The successful candidate will be retained for a minimum of 6 months.

Key responsibilities:

Culinary Innovation: Create gastronomic delights that fuse local flavours with modern international cuisine.

Create gastronomic delights that fuse local flavours with modern international cuisine. Recipe Documentation: Document all recipes and culinary procedures, to create a comprehensive culinary guide.

Document all recipes and culinary procedures, to create a comprehensive culinary guide. Leadership, Training and Mentorship: Use innovative hands-on leadership, training and coaching techniques to develop the skills of the Kitchen team.

Use innovative hands-on leadership, training and coaching techniques to develop the skills of the Kitchen team. Sustainability Focus: Implement strong inventory control skills aligned with Green Globe requirements.

Implement strong inventory control skills aligned with Green Globe requirements. Food Safety: Maintain the highest levels of health, hygiene and safety practices.

What we seek:

Minimum 8 years progressive experience as an Executive Chef in luxury resorts globally, with qualifications from a reputable institution. Caribbean experience would be an asset.

Evidence of creative menu development and recipe documentation skills.

Strong leadership skills with a proven track record in team building and mentorship.

Exceptional knowledge of food safety and hygiene best practices.

Adaptability and flexibility to meet the dynamic demands of a luxury family-run resort.

Computer literacy in Microsoft Office suite (Excel, Word, Outlook).

You are invited to join our culinary team in tranquil Grenada. We will offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to the successful candidate. Interested culinary professionals are asked to send their résumé, photos (passport size and culinary creations) and 2 reference letters via email only to the General Manager, Mr Brian Hardy, at [email protected] by Thursday, 29 February 2024.

If selected, a clean Police Certificate of Character is mandatory. Preference will be given to COVID-19 vaccinated candidates.

Spice Island Beach Resort thanks all applicants for their interest.

Shortlisted candidates meeting the minimum requirements will be contacted.

www.spiceislandbeachresort.com

Continue Reading