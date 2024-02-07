The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) notifies the public that the following items will not be permitted into the National Stadium, on Independence Day nor the venue of any other activity during this period of Independence celebrations:

Firearm or any other offensive weapon

Breakable bottles

Oversize coolers

Oversize pots

Holders of licenced firearms are advised to lodge such firearms at a secure place, including police stations, when attending such activities. We remind the public that this protocol is applicable to all mass crowd events at any time of year.

We also strongly caution against the indiscriminate and unlawful use of firearms in general. Persons in possession of unlawful firearms are encouraged to turn them in to the police.

Additionally, the entrance gates at the National Stadium will be manned and searches will be conducted on individuals.

The RGPF thanks the general public for your usual support and in particular, your cooperation in this regard.

Office of Commissioner of Police