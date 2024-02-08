by Linda Straker

National Honours and Awards Act provides for awards during Independence Day celebrations

National Celebrations Committee called for nominations in late December 2023

No individual has been awarded in 2019, 2023 and 2024

No citizen has been named as an honouree for the 50th Independence celebrations in accordance with the 2007 National Honours and Awards legislation, which provides for the awarding of outstanding citizens during the Independence Day celebrations.

The legislation states, “Subject to the provisions of this Act, each year on Independence Day, the 7th day of February, or at such other times as may be expedient, the Governor-General may confer awards on persons, living or dead who have rendered distinguished and meritorious service to Grenada or who are otherwise deemed worthy of such awards.”

This is the second consecutive year and the third year that no individual has been named to be awarded as part of activities to commemorate independence. The previous years were 2023 and 2019. It is understood that “sometime during the year” there will be a ceremony to award any individual who meets the criteria to be honoured under the legislation.

The legislation mandates that an advisory committee shall be established to consider nominations together with recommendations and supporting material for an award of the Order of Grenada. That advisory committee, chaired by Dominic Jeremiah and with members Margaret Neckles, Dr Julie Dubois, Commissioner of Police Don McKenzie, Cecelia Ann-John and Deborah St Bernard, was published in the 19 January 2024 Gazette.

In late December 2023, Jacqueline Alexis of the National Celebrations Committee announced a call for nominations with a deadline of 5 January 2024. She recommended that short citations be included as part of the justification for the nominees. It is not known how many nominees were received.

Section 10 of the legislation states that any individual may submit to the Committee for its consideration and recommendation a nomination of a person for an award of the Order. Upon receipt of a nomination, the Committee shall consider such nomination, conduct such investigations as it may deem necessary and submit its recommendation to the Prime Minister.

“The Prime Minister shall review the recommendations submitted to him or her by the Committee and may make such recommendations to the Governor-General for the conferment of awards as he or she may deem necessary,” the legislation instructs. The recommendations made to the Governor-General shall be announced publicly and shall be published in the Gazette.

An award granted by the Governor-General shall be granted by Proclamation, sealed with the Seal of the Order and shall have effect from the date of the Seal unless another effective date is specified in the Proclamation.

The Order in context to the legislation means The Companion of the Order of Grenada, the Order of Grenada Gold Award for Excellence, the Spice Isle Awards, the Camerhogne Award, the Medal of Honour, and the Most Distinguished Order of the Nation.

The Order of Grenada Gold Award for Excellence

The Order of Grenada Gold Award for Excellence may be awarded to any person who has rendered excellent exemplary and outstanding service to Grenada tending to promote unity whether domestically in Grenada or as between Grenada and any other country The Order of Grenada Gold Award for Excellence may be awarded only in Gold The Order of Grenada Gold Award for Excellence may be awarded only to one citizen of Grenada in any year

The Spice Isle Award

The Spice Isle Award may be awarded to any person who has rendered truly emulative service to Grenada in any field of human endeavour or for other humane action. The Spice Isle Award may be awarded only in Silver. The Spice Isle Award may be awarded to a maximum of 2 citizens of Grenada in any year.

The Camerhogne Award

The Camerhogne Award may be awarded to any person who has rendered meritorious service to Grenada; in furtherance of national prestige or for gallantry. The Camerhogne Award may be awarded only in Silver. The Camerhogne Award may be awarded to a maximum of 2 citizens of Grenada in any year.

The Medal of Honour

The Medal of Honour may be awarded to any person for meritorious and productive service to Grenada in any field of human endeavour including but not limited to agriculture, business, sports and protection of the environment. The Medal of Honour may be awarded only in Bronze. The Medal of Honour may be awarded to a maximum of 3 citizens of Grenada in any year.

The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation

The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation may be awarded to a person who has rendered distinguished and outstanding service to Grenada. The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation may be awarded posthumously but the name of a deceased recipient must not appear in the current list of members at the time of the award notwithstanding his or her membership of the Order.

The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation shall comprise the following 6 grades:

Knight or Dame Grand Collar; Knight or Dame Grand Cross; Knight or Dame Commander; Commander; Officer; Member

The grade of the Knight or Dame Grand Collar, Knight or Dame Grand Cross, Knight or Dame Commander shall confer the style, title and dignity of Sir or Dame for life and the spouses of such Knights shall be accorded the style title of Lady for life.

A member of the Order of the Most Distinguished Order of the Nation is entitled in the case of—

a Knight or Dame Grand Collar to have the letters KGN or DGN placed after his or her name on all occasions when the use of such letters is customary

a Knight or Dame Grand Cross to have the letters KGCN or DGCN placed after his or her name on all occasions when the use of such letters is customary

a Knight or Dame Grand Commander to have the letters KCN or DCN placed after his or her name on all occasions when the use of such letters is customary

a Commander to have the letters CN placed after his or her name on all occasions when the use of such letters is customary

an Officer to have the letters ON placed after his or her name on all occasions when the use of such letters is customary

a member to have the letters MN placed after his or her name on all occasions when the use of such letters is customary

A member of the Order of the Most Distinguished Order of the Nation is entitled to wear the insignia prescribed for his or her grade by the Grand Master. The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation may be awarded to 2 persons in any year.

Every 2 years after the commencement of this Act, the Leader of the Opposition may submit to the Committee for its consideration and recommendation a person for an award of the Most Distinguished Order of the Nation.

