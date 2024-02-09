The New National Party (NNP) extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the esteemed Anthony Conrad George BEM, renowned Grenadian artist and the creative mind behind the iconic design of the Grenadian national flag.

His passing leaves a void in the hearts of all Grenadians and a profound sense of loss in our nation’s artistic and cultural community.

George’s indelible mark on Grenadian history and identity cannot be overstated. His visionary design of our national flag, with its vibrant colours and symbolic elements, stands as a powerful emblem of our unity, strength, and resilience as a people. As Grenada commemorated its 50th anniversary of Independence, we are reminded of the pivotal role, George played in shaping our nation’s visual identity and cultural heritage.

Through his artistry and dedication to his craft, George not only captured the spirit of Grenada but also inspired generations of Grenadians to take pride in their heritage and embrace their national identity. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the values of unity, freedom, and progress that he so brilliantly embodied in his work.

The New National Party expresses its deepest gratitude to Anthony Conrad George for his invaluable contributions to Grenada’s cultural landscape and his unwavering commitment to our nation’s development.

We join the entire Grenadian community in mourning his loss and celebrating his enduring legacy.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

NNP