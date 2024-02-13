The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) is pleased to announce Andrew Millet, former Chairperson of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission Board of Commissioners, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Commission.

Millet’s appointment became effective on 18 December 2023 by the Minister of Public Utilities, Honourable Dickon Mitchell, and will serve for 2 years. Millet replaced Jennar Jacob, the Regulatory Accountant, who was Acting CEO for the past 2 years.

Andrew Millet is a former General Manager of Cable & Wireless in Grenada and Managing Director of the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL), a regional regulatory body for electronic communications in 5 Eastern Caribbean countries. He has extensive leadership in the telecommunications industry and holds a Master of Science degree with distinction in Telecommunications from Coventry University in the UK and is a Chartered Director. Currently, Millet also serves as Vice Chairman of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC), a statutory body responsible for regulating the telecommunications sector in Grenada.

Millet brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in utility regulations to ensure the PURC delivers on its mandate, to promote reliable and sustainable utility services at fair and reasonable prices. Millet has said that he was “tasked with producing some deliverables within a short time frame to ensure that, in addition to promoting reliable and sustainable utility services, all efforts are made towards Grenada achieving a greater penetration into renewable energy generation.”

In addition to the appointment of Andrew Millet as the new CEO, on 15 December 2023, a new Board of Commissioners was appointed to serve for one year. The Commission Board comprises Asif Jasat, Chairperson; Stephen Campbell, Deputy Chair; and the following directors: Andrew Richards, Abiola Streete, and Anesia Peters.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has the responsibility of regulating the electricity sector and ensuring that Grenadians are provided with dependable and sustainable services at fair and equitable prices. For more information about the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, its roles and responsibilities, visit our website www.purc.gd, or call our office at 437-1602/536-7872.