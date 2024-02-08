In commemoration of Grenada’s 50th Anniversary of Independence, the National Water and Sewerage Authority (Nawasa) took the opportunity to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of both former and current employees who have dedicated themselves to the service of the Authority.

Grenada’s 50th Anniversary holds immense significance, and Nawasa feels privileged to spotlight the remarkable achievements of individuals who have played pivotal roles in the organisation’s growth and success throughout the years.

The 7 retirees, each boasting over 40 years of dedicated service, embody the spirit of commitment and resilience that has been essential in ensuring Nawasa’s role as a key provider of water and sewerage services to the community. The retirees recognised were:

Russel Bubb – 43 years of service

Eric Smith – 42 years of services

Daniel Lewis – 41 years of service

Glenroy Johnson – 41 years of service

Martin Thomas – 41 years of services

Leroy Lett – 41 years of services

Raphael Antoine – 41 years of services

Norris Wilson – 40 years of services

These individuals, with their tireless efforts, have not only shaped the organization but have also significantly contributed to the well-being of the Grenadian people. The recognition was also extended to Rupert Pierre, the oldest living pensioner at 96 years.

Nawasa also acknowledged the exceptional achievements of the following individuals:

Christopher Husbands, the longest-serving General Manager, has been a driving force behind Nawasa’s achievements, providing visionary leadership that has propelled the organisation forward. His dedication aligns seamlessly with the ethos of service and excellence that defines Nawasa

Christopher Greenidge, the longest-current serving employee, exemplifies loyalty and commitment, contributing to the organiaation’s steadfast commitment to providing quality services to the community

Samuel Spooner, as the second-longest-serving employee with 38 years of dedicated service, has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to Nawasa, reflecting not only personal dedication but also a positive work culture and opportunities for growth within the organisation

David Justene and Clement Frederick, each with 36 years of service, have been integral to Nawasa’s success story, showcasing their enduring commitment and passion for delivering essential water and sewerage services to the community

The Chairman of the Board of Directors Phillip Alexander teamed up with Acting General Manager Terrence Smith and a group that included Acting HR Manager Varnesta St Louis Noel; Rawle Gabriel and Paul Thomas, District Supervisors; Communication Supervisor Jamila Lewis; Finance Supervisor Hodiah Ferguson, and Lisa Simon, Administrative Assistant, for the distribution.

Nawasa is honoured to be part of the historic celebration of Grenada’s 50th Anniversary of Independence. As Grenada marks this milestone, Nawasa recognises and appreciates the collective efforts of these individuals, acknowledging their vital role in shaping Nawasa’s past and expressing confidence in their continued dedication to contributing to a bright future for the organisation.

