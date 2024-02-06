The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) announces the departure on Tuesday, 6 February 2024, of national swimmers Tilly Collymore and Zackary Gresham, for Doha, Qatar to compete in the 21st World Aquatics Swimming Championships.

The 2 will be accompanied by Coach Gerson Escobar and federation representative Diana Hopkin. The contingent of 4 is expected to arrive in Doha on Thursday, 8 February 2024.

Both Collymore and Gresham have competed at several World Aquatics and International meets and are national record holders. Great swims are anticipated from each of them as Collymore competes in the women’s 50m and 100m Freestyle and Gresham in the male 100m Backstroke and 100m Butterfly.

Gresham will compete on the second day of the competitions, Monday, 12 February in the 100m backstroke, and on Friday, 16 February in the 100m butterfly. Collymore will compete on Thursday, 15 February in the 100m Freestyle, and on Saturday, 17 February in the 50m Freestyle. The contingent departs Doha on Monday, 19 February 2024.

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association extends its usual best wishes for successful competitions and safe journeys to the swimmers and the officials.

GASA