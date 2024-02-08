by Linda Straker

Expressing his sorrow of not being available to celebrate Grenada’s 50th Independence celebrations on 7 February in person, King Charles has described Grenada as an exemplar of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law in a message to commemorate the country’s 50th Independence celebrations.

Read to the nation by his representative Governor-General Dame Cécile La Grenade his message said that over these past 5 decades, he has watched with the deepest admiration as citizens have built the country and forged a distinct place in the world, as well as become an essential member of the Commonwealth family.

“Together, you have established Grenada as an exemplar of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. Together, you have risen to the most critical challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss by offering the world an example of leadership, resilience, and innovation. Together, you have given life to the words of your national anthem: “Aspire, build, advance!” The King’s message was read at the independence celebrations held at the National Stadium.

“My wife and I hold such special memories of our visit to your beautiful Spice Island 5 years ago, and of the warm and touching welcome you extended to us. Then, as whenever I have met Grenadians anywhere in the world, I was struck by your resilience, the strength of your community, and by your shared determination to make a positive difference,” said the King who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“In this Grenadian spirit, you can take the greatest pride. Whether through the remarkable contributions of Grenada’s artists, musicians, and authors, or the triumphs of your athletes, all of whom have enjoyed such extraordinary success, ‘473 to the World’ is an inspiration to us all,” said the message.

“I can only say how sorry I am that I cannot be with you in person to mark this momentous milestone, and to enjoy a little Oil Down with you all! My thoughts are with everyone across Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique, and all those in the Grenadian diaspora — “one people, one family” — as you celebrate everything you have achieved and all that your future holds. My family join me in sending our heartfelt congratulations to you all.” The message was also posted on the Royal UK news website.

The highlight of the celebrations was a military parade and cultural show at the National Stadium in St George’s. Several regional leaders including Sandra Mason, President of Barbados; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana; Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica; Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines; Phillip J Pierre, Prime Minister of St Lucia; and Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, were among dignitaries visiting Grenada to celebrate the milestone.