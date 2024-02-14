The Grenada Airports Authority (GAA) invites qualified and experienced Corporate Communications Specialists or firms to submit proposals for our corporate communications needs.

Service Overview:

The Corporate Communications Specialist will enhance brand visibility and reputation, maintain positive stakeholder relations, drive business growth, and contribute significantly to the organisation’s overall success. The responsibilities encompass internal and external communications and devising and executing comprehensive corporate communications strategies that align with the GAA’s objectives.

Proposal Submission Details:

Request for Proposals (RFP) documents will be available for collection from 9 am on Thursday, 15 February 2024, at:

Grenada Airports Authority

Administrative Wing

Maurice Bishop International Airport

Point Salines

St George

Interested parties are invited to submit their proposals by 3 pm on Thursday, 7 March 2024. Two (2) hard copies of the proposal should be delivered to the above address in a sealed envelope clearly marked: “Confidential: Grenada Airports Authority Corporate Communications Specialist Proposal”.

Inquiries:

For inquiries or additional information, please contact the GAA Marketing and Properties Office at [email protected] or 444-4101 Ext. 2022/2029.

Evaluation and Selection:

Proposals will be evaluated based on the proposer’s experience, qualifications, quality of proposed approach/work plan, budget, quality of work samples, availability, and capability to perform the Corporate Communications services described in the RFP on an ongoing basis.

The Grenada Airports Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals received.

Continue Reading