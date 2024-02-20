The Department of Public Administration (DPA) invites qualified individuals to apply for online training courses offered by the Government of Grenada and the Government of India through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (E-ITEC).

Interested persons can apply online at www.https://itecgoi.in/index.

Applicants are advised to select nationality/country from the drop-down menu (do not tick the check box) and then ‘proceed’. If the name has more than 2 words, the last word may be mentioned as SURNAME and all other words as GIVEN NAMES.

Kindly refer to the attached flyer for further details.

