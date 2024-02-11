The University of the West Indies, Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC) has advised the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) of increased seismic activity at the Kick ’em Jenny Submarine Volcano beginning at 23:14 on Friday, 9 February 2024 and ongoing.

The largest seismic activity measured 3.3 on 10 February 10, with reports of these events being felt in the north of Grenada.

The UW1 SRC will continue to monitor the submarine volcano and provide updated analyses of the situation. There are currently 4 fully functional seismic stations in the north of Grenada monitoring Kick ’em Jenny.

Based on the information from UW1 SRC. the alert level for Kick ’em Jenny remains at YELLOW. This means that all marine interests should maintain the exclusion zone of 1.5 km.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

Kick ’em Jenny Submarine Volcano Alert Levels

GREEN: Volcano is quiescent, seismic and fumarolic (steam vent) activity are at or below the historical level at this volcano. No other unusual activity has been observed.

YELLOW: Volcano is restless: seismicity or fumarolic activity or both are above the historical level at this volcano or other unusual activity has been observed (this activity will be specified at the time that the alert level is raised).

ORANGE: Highly elevated level of seismicity or fumarolic activity or both, or other highly unusual symptoms. Eruption may occur with less than 24 hours’ notice.

RED: Eruption is in progress or may occur without further warning.

NaDMA