The political leader and members of the New National Party extend their deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the late Winston Whyte, who served in Grenada’s political and social landscape. We mourn the loss of a man who played a role in shaping the course of our nation’s history through his commitment to public service and community development.

He served initially as a member of the Grenada United Labour Party (GULP), and later joined the United People’s Party (UPP), and became its political leader. His collaborative efforts in the formation of the People’s Alliance for the 1976 Grenada general elections demonstrated his belief in unity for the common good, successfully securing a seat and contributing to our nation’s political discourse.

Beyond politics, Winston Whyte’s contributions as a Minister of Youth and Sports under the Government of Sir Eric Mathew Gairy, and later, contributed to business and community development in Grenada.

The political leader and members of the New National Party recognize Winston Whyte for his contributions to Grenada and express condolences to his family and loved ones.

May he rest in peace.

NNP

Continue Reading