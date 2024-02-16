Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of:

People and Organization Development Manager

The Grenada Electricity Services Limited (Grenlec), a licensed provider of electricity in Grenada, is seeking to fill the above-mentioned position. This position reports to the General Manager/CEO.

The successful candidate will play a vital role in developing human capital, boosting retention, employee engagement and organizational effectiveness to achieve the objectives of a transforming organization in the era of liberalization while utilizing technology and innovation.

The preferred candidate should possess core competencies in the following areas:

Exceptional leadership ability, with the capacity to inspire and drive positive change across the organization, and lead the organizational change initiatives/change management

Strategic data-driven HR planning, organizational development, talent management development, performance management and succession planning

Excellent analytical problem-solving skills

Systems and process improvement capability

Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills with high emotional intelligence

Competence in conducting training needs assessments

Ability to lead and develop team members to support the organization’s overall mission

Skill in handling people-related tasks such as onboarding, training, employee engagement and career development

Responsibility for creating and managing company-wide and team-wide processes, understanding the organisation’s mission and ensuring that each team’s objectives contribute to the overall goal

Strong support for values of diversity, gender sensitivity and inclusion

The desired mix of qualifications and experience includes:

A recognised first Degree in Human Resource Management or related discipline and postgraduate qualifications in management

At least 8 years experience in a human resource management function.

Suitably qualified professionals are invited to submit their application by email only to [email protected] by Monday, 4 March 2024.

We wish to thank all persons who submit applications; however, only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Grenlec

