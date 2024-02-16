Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of:
People and Organization Development Manager
The Grenada Electricity Services Limited (Grenlec), a licensed provider of electricity in Grenada, is seeking to fill the above-mentioned position. This position reports to the General Manager/CEO.
The successful candidate will play a vital role in developing human capital, boosting retention, employee engagement and organizational effectiveness to achieve the objectives of a transforming organization in the era of liberalization while utilizing technology and innovation.
The preferred candidate should possess core competencies in the following areas:
- Exceptional leadership ability, with the capacity to inspire and drive positive change across the organization, and lead the organizational change initiatives/change management
- Strategic data-driven HR planning, organizational development, talent management development, performance management and succession planning
- Excellent analytical problem-solving skills
- Systems and process improvement capability
- Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills with high emotional intelligence
- Competence in conducting training needs assessments
- Ability to lead and develop team members to support the organization’s overall mission
- Skill in handling people-related tasks such as onboarding, training, employee engagement and career development
- Responsibility for creating and managing company-wide and team-wide processes, understanding the organisation’s mission and ensuring that each team’s objectives contribute to the overall goal
- Strong support for values of diversity, gender sensitivity and inclusion
The desired mix of qualifications and experience includes:
- A recognised first Degree in Human Resource Management or related discipline and postgraduate qualifications in management
- At least 8 years experience in a human resource management function.
Suitably qualified professionals are invited to submit their application by email only to [email protected] by Monday, 4 March 2024.
We wish to thank all persons who submit applications; however, only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Grenlec