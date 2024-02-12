by Linda Straker

1,000 volunteers have joined TT government staff to clean up

Oil spill expected to be contained to south of Tobago

State of Grenada currently NOT under threat of impact from oil spill

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) in Grenada said that the state is not expected to be affected by the oil spill affecting the south-western coast of Tobago after a mysterious vessel by the name “The Gulfstream” capsised in that location last week.

No emergency call was received from the ship.

“The Agency has contacted the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), Trinidad and Tobago, for an update on the situation. ODPM has informed that it has conducted assessments which include satellite imagery and aircraft fly-over,” said the release which said that the oil spill is expected to be contained to the south of Tobago.

“The results indicate that the oil spill is contained to the south of Tobago. Consequently, the State of Grenada is currently NOT under threat of impact from the oil spill. NaDMA will continue to monitor this development and provide updates as necessary,” the release promised.

Media reports out of Trinidad and Tobago (TT) state that some 1,000 volunteers have joined government staff to clean up the spill and divers have been trying to isolate the leak from the vessel, which was abandoned by its crew.