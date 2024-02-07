7 February at the Grenada National Stadium

Witness history with a spectacular military parade, rally, and cultural extravaganza.

The parade kicks off at 2 pm from Melville Street.

The excitement continues as the parade heads towards the National Stadium for a military rally and ceremony starting promptly at 2:30 pm.

You’ll hear distinguished special addresses from our Prime Minister, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, and the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo. And then, be entertained by a cultural show with some of Grenada’s best performers!

As the sun sets, you’ll be dazzled by an unforgettable fireworks and drone display that has never been done before in Grenada! This is an independence celebration you don’t want to miss!

Additional Parking will be available at the Grand Mal playing field, Ariza car park, and Old Trafford in Tanteen, where shuttles will whisk you away to the stadium in style.

Happy Independence, Grenada! Let’s celebrate by engulfing the National Stadium in a sea of red, gold, and green.