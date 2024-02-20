We are pleased to announce that we will be visiting Grenada on Tuesday, 5 March, to discuss the Edinburgh Napier University portfolio of Global Online programmes.

Grenada National Accreditation Board (GNAB) accords recognition to Edinburgh Napier University’s online programmes.

The Edinburgh Napier University Business School has achieved AACSB accreditation, which places us in the top 5% of Business Schools globally.

We will be at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, Grenada Room, St George, from 6:30 pm to 8 pm.

If you are interested in commencing in May 2024, you might benefit from learning more about ENU’s truly innovative MBA and MBM programmes. Completed in a minimum of 18 months, the MBA and MBM can be extended up to a maximum of 4 years, if necessary. These world-class programmes offer exceptional value at under US$10,000. Students can take advantage of modular ‘pay as you go’ instalments.

Now is a great time to develop your skills across a number of subject disciplines from different faculties within the University. These include the following: BSc Computing (Top-up), BSc Nursing Studies (Top-up), MSc Transport Planning and Engineering, and MSc Data Engineering.

You can also learn if you are eligible for the final year of the BA Business Management (Top-up), which is offered with specialisations in Marketing, HRM, Hospitality and Finance, as well as the BA Business and Enterprise (Top-up), a more practical Bachelor’s degree for working professionals. BA Marketing Management (Top-up) is aimed at those with Associate degrees and/or significant work experience in this area.

You can reserve your place by email on [email protected] or calling (1) 239 444 4399. Alternatively, you can LIVE CHAT and our friendly staff will be happy to assist you.

Bring a friend or colleague and you will both be eligible for a US$500 bursary (postgraduate programmes) and a US$350 bursary (undergraduate programmes) if you enrol at the same time.

NOTE: Please be advised that referrals are noted in the system on a first-come, first-served basis and must be provided PRIOR to enrollment of the referred party.

We look forward to seeing you!

Maria Nieto

Student Success Manager