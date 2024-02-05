The Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association (GHTA) is thrilled to join the tri-island nation of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique in celebrating its 50th Anniversary of Independence – Golden Jubilee. This momentous occasion marks half a century of independence, resilience, and progress for the beautiful island nation of Grenada.

Grenada gained its independence from British colonial rule on 7 February 1974, and since then, the country has flourished in every aspect. As the official voice of Grenada’s hotel and tourism sector, the GHTA is proud to contribute to the nation’s growth and development over the past 5 decades.

Grenada has become renowned worldwide for its pristine beaches, lush rainforests, and vibrant culture. The GHTA recognizes the invaluable role played by the tourism industry in showcasing Grenada’s natural beauty and cultural heritage to visitors from around the globe. As we celebrate Grenada’s Golden Jubilee, we take this opportunity to reflect on the remarkable achievements of the tourism sector and its positive impact on the nation’s economy and livelihoods.

The GHTA, along with its member hotels, tour operators and other tourism-related businesses, has been dedicated to providing world-class hospitality and memorable experiences for visitors and Grenadians alike. Our commitment to sustainable tourism practices, community engagement, training and development, and preserving Grenada’s rich cultural heritage, has been unwavering.

As the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the people of Grenada on its 50th anniversary of Independence. Let us join hands and celebrate this remarkable milestone, showcasing Grenada’s unique charm and welcoming visitors to our beautiful island nation. Tourism is everyone’s business, and together, we look forward to a future of continued growth and prosperity for Grenada while leaving a positive legacy for generations to come.