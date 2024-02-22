A high-level delegation from Grenada, led by H E Tarlie Francis, Ambassador to the USA, convened in Boston to mark Grenada’s 50th Anniversary of Independence.

The delegation, including Christine Francis, wife of Ambassador Francis; Raphael Michael Brizan, Consul General of Grenada in New York, and Christine Noel-Horsford, Director of Sales, USA, Grenada Tourism Authority, engaged in a series of commemorative events highlighting the strong ties between Grenada and Massachusetts.

The celebration in Boston was enhanced by the recent launch of a new year-round nonstop flight between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND), operated by JetBlue’s premium 159-seat A321 MINT aircraft. This new direct flight, inaugurated in November, underscores the growing connectivity between the 2 destinations, facilitating easier travel and enhancing cultural exchange.

The festivities commenced on 8 February with a productive meet and greet at the Boston State House. The event was hosted by Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and attended by State Representative Christopher Worrell, as well as Jeevan Ramapriya, Executive Director of Economic Development & International Trade & Investment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, among others. Discussions centred around key areas of collaboration including trade, tourism, education, climate change, and healthcare, reflecting the shared commitment to bilateral relations.

Continuing the celebration, on 9 February, a Flag Raising Ceremony at Boston City Hall Plaza saw the participation of esteemed city and state officials alongside members of the diaspora. The event underscored the invaluable contributions of the Grenadian community to the cultural fabric of Boston and the wider United States. The event concluded with the singing of the American and Grenadian anthems as the Grenadian Flag was hoisted.

Concluding the day’s events, a presentation and cocktail reception at City Hall’s Piemonte Room showcased Grenada’s heritage and tourist offerings. Consul General of New York and Noel-Horsford presented under the theme “One People, One Journey, One Future.” Ambassador Francis delivered the Independence Message, with James Colimon presenting the Mayor’s Office Proclamation and Councilor Brian Worrell presenting the City of Boston Resolution.

Ambassador Francis stated, “As we raise our flag high in the city of Boston today, let us not only celebrate how far we have come but also look forward to the journey ahead with optimism and determination. Together, let us continue to uphold the values of freedom, democracy, and prosperity that define us as a nation.”

The occasion also honoured notable individuals, including Chef Olrie Roberts, the Grenadian owner of ZaZ Restaurant and Catering; Fitzroy Alexander, President & Founder of Traditional Breads Inc., and Susan Peavey, Owner of Peavey Travel, for their outstanding contributions to Grenadian culture and entrepreneurship. The Embassy of Grenada to the USA and The Grenada Tourism Authority extend gratitude to all participants and reaffirm its commitment to fostering strong ties between Grenada and Massachusetts.

GTA