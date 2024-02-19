The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) continues to carefully monitor the ongoing oil spill which occurred off the coast of Tobago on 7 February 2024.

In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trinidad and Tobago, on 17 February 2024, the Government of Grenada was informed of the following:

An overturned vessel leaking oil was first detected off the coast of Cove, Tobago, on the morning of Wednesday,7 February 2024 Preliminary laboratory testing by the Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA), Trinidad and Tobago, indicate that the samples are characteristic of a refined oil, possibly a fuel oil or marine diesel. Additional samples are being collected for further analyses The estimated quantity of oil onboard the overturned vessel has not yet been confirmed Trinidad and Tobago has engaged regional and international entities to assist with the clean-up efforts Trinidad and Tobago is willing to provide resources, where possible, to Grenada to assist with clean-up efforts if it becomes necessary

The Office for Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), Trinidad and Tobago, has confirmed that the overturned vessel continues to leak oil, although the current quantities are less.

The overturned vessel is located to the southeast of Tobago. Satellite imagery indicates that the oil spilled from the vessel travels to the south and southwest of Tobago, and then in a northwesterly direction. This path takes the oil to the southern tip of the Economic marine boundaries of Grenada, and then in a westerly direction into the Caribbean Sea. There are no reports of the spilled oil reaching close to the shores of Grenada, but NaDMA will remain vigilant as the movement of the oil is dependent on weather and sea conditions.

The Oil Spill Committee, a sub-committee of the National Emergency Advisory Council (NEAC) of NaDMA, continues to collaborate with regional and international partners to monitor the situation so that NaDMA can provide timely updates to the public as and when accurate information is available.

The committee recognises that the impact of the oil spill on the shores of Grenada will require significant response resources. Therefore, all local resources have been placed on standby, and regional and international partners have been alerted of the need for additional resources if necessary.

Again, NaDMA reassures that the situation is being monitored, and the public should continue to pay attention to the updates and any announcements related to the oil spill.

The satellite image shows the trajectory of the oil spill as seen on 16 February 2024. Updated imagery will be presented as it becomes available.

For additional information, please contact Ruth Jacob-Roberts, Public Information Officer at NaDMA on 440-8390-4: mobile 533-0766, or email: [email protected] and [email protected].

NaDMA is the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.