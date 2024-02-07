Grenada 50 – Up From Here is a captivating theme song composed by talented writers Akino ‘Tallis’ Romain, Ryan ‘Riggy Atmosphere’ DeRiggs, and Ahkim ‘Sway Jean’ Baptiste. With production expertise from John James of Xpert Productions and Afibah ‘Phantom’ McQueen, this song embodies the spirit of Grenada’s progress and resilience, capturing the essence of our nation’s journey toward a brighter future.
