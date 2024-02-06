|Position
|Advisor for Integrated Water Resources Management and Environmental and Social Safeguards
|Employer
|The German Development Cooperation (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, (GIZ) GmbH; Programme “G-CREWS ”
|Place and Schedule
|Full time; Project office in Grenada, occasional regional or international missions
|Duration
|March 2024 until February 2025, with possibility for extension
|Duties
|
|Profile requirements
|Qualifications
|Professional Experience and required competencies
Languages, applications and other competencies
|Application Information
|Documentation
|
|How to apply
|Applications are received only via e-mail by 23.02.2024 to the following address: [email protected]. Reference “Advisor for WRM & ESMP”
|Please note
|
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful. Visit our Privacy Policy | Terms of Use.