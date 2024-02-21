The Grenada Development Bank (GDB) is seeking a suitable candidate to add value to its Team as its new Administrative & Human Resources Assistant.

Key Responsibilities:

Prepare correspondences Process mail daily as the second mail official

Assist with the management and supervision of the Filing Room

File HR related correspondences

Provide support in managing employees’ attendance records

Provide support in organising staff professional development programmes

Substitute as Bank/Board Secretary when required

Assist with the processing of non-management salaries

Education & Experiences:

1st Degree in Business Admin, Human Resource Management or any other related area

At least 3 years relevant experience

Key Competencies:

In-depth knowledge of the Labour Code

In-depth knowledge of pertinent HR Policies and Procedures

Knowledge of general office procedures

Excellent communication skills

Excellent work ethics, confidential, tactful, solution-oriented, team player

People-oriented

Proficient in MS Office/familiarity with HRIS/HRMS

Send applications (including cover letter and CV) to [email protected] with the subject line “Career Opportunity — GDB.” Applications should include the email and telephone contact information of 3 references. Applications failing to comply with the submission guidelines, would not be considered.

The deadline for the receipt of applications is 14 March 2024. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.