The Grenada Development Bank (GDB) is seeking a suitable candidate to add value to its Team as its new Administrative & Human Resources Assistant.
Key Responsibilities:
- Prepare correspondences Process mail daily as the second mail official
- Assist with the management and supervision of the Filing Room
- File HR related correspondences
- Provide support in managing employees’ attendance records
- Provide support in organising staff professional development programmes
- Substitute as Bank/Board Secretary when required
- Assist with the processing of non-management salaries
Education & Experiences:
- 1st Degree in Business Admin, Human Resource Management or any other related area
- At least 3 years relevant experience
Key Competencies:
- In-depth knowledge of the Labour Code
- In-depth knowledge of pertinent HR Policies and Procedures
- Knowledge of general office procedures
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent work ethics, confidential, tactful, solution-oriented, team player
- People-oriented
- Proficient in MS Office/familiarity with HRIS/HRMS
Send applications (including cover letter and CV) to [email protected] with the subject line “Career Opportunity — GDB.” Applications should include the email and telephone contact information of 3 references. Applications failing to comply with the submission guidelines, would not be considered.
The deadline for the receipt of applications is 14 March 2024. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.