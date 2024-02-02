by Linda Straker

27 confirmed cases of Covid-19

Omicron Covid subvariants changed genetic code specifically in spike protein region

Other outbreaks are Dengue Fever, Acute Respiratory Infection, and Coxsackievirus

As Grenada continues to report increased cases of Covid-19, sequencing results from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Medical Microbiology Laboratory show the presence of the JN.1, JN.5 and JG.3 Covid-19 variants in Grenada.

According to the Epidemiology Surveillance Report for Week 4 — 21 to 27 January — there are 27 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and samples received at CARPHA Medical Microbiology Laboratory (CMML) noted the presence of VOI Omicron variants JN.1, JN.5 and JG.3.

“This is the first time that these have been identified by CMML for Grenada,” said the report which is prepared by the Epidemiology Unit in the Ministry of Health. These variants, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), are subvariants of the Omicron Covid variant. They have changed their genetic code specifically in the spike protein region.

Besides Covid-19, other outbreaks in Grenada are Dengue Fever and Acute Respiratory Infection. The report shows that there are 3 reported cases of dengue which is a drop from the 14 cases in Week 3. One of the dengue cases is classified as severe.

The Epidemiology Unit recommends that the Vector Control Unit “Enhance entomological surveillance and that vector control efforts are being intensified to control and manage the situation. Increased public education continues to sensitise the public on the issue emphasising the need to take measures to avoid mosquito bites, eliminate breeding sites for mosquitoes and seek immediate medical attention if ill.”

With regards to Acute Respiratory Infection, the under 5-year age group reported a 15% increase while the over 5-year age group reported a 32% decrease in reported cases in Epidemiology Week 4 compared to Week 3. “Influenza A (H3N2), Rhinovirus, Adenovirus, Parainfluenza 3, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are the respiratory pathogens identified. Respiratory hygiene measures continue to be recommended to manage the current situation,” said the report which is disseminated to healthcare providers including doctors, dentists, nurses, and pharmacists.

Another illness of concern is Coxsackievirus, which, according to the report, shows 29 cases.

A doctor explained that Coxsackieviruses are often referred to as Hand, Foot and Mouth disease, and it is very contagious. They can pass from person to person on unwashed hands and contaminated surfaces. They also can spread through droplets of fluid sprayed into the air when an infected person sneezes or coughs. Coxsackie causes mouth sores, sore throat, skin bumps, and muscle aches. Children are mainly affected, though adults can become infected. When adults do develop coxsackie they’re more likely to experience muscle aches and pains.