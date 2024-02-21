by Linda Straker

Dr Alvin Schonfeld still Grenada’s ambassador to Israel

Dr Schnofeld is based in Chicago, USA and is on Abrahamic Business Circle advisory board

Neila Ettienne, Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister has confirmed that despite the Government’s public declaration immediately after winning the June 2022 General Elections that all diplomatic appointments of the former New National Party (NNP) were recalled, the appointment of Dr Alvin Schonfeld as ambassador to Israel was not affected and he continues to represent Grenada.

Grenada and Israel established diplomatic relations in January 1975, eleven months after Grenada gained independence from Great Britain. “My office is not aware of a new Ambassador to Israel. If we do have one it has not yet been brought to my attention. If a new ambassador is to be appointed, the public will be informed accordingly,” she responded via email after several questions were submitted to her on 20 February 2024 inquiring details about Dr Schonfeld’s appointment.

According to Dr Schnofeld’s LinkedIn page, he was appointed to serve as Grenada’s Ambassador to Israel in 2018 and, as of February 2024, he has been in the position for 5 years and 8 months. He is a pulmonologist based in Chicago.

Following the announcement by Foreign Minister Joseph Andall that all previously appointed diplomatic positions were recalled, cancelled, or revoked, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the 22 September 2023 edition of the Government Gazette, published the names of several ambassadors and honorary consuls terminating their services.

“Please be advised that Cabinet at its meeting of 8th August 2023 terminated, with immediate effect, the diplomatic appointments of the persons listed in the attached list,” said the Notice which was subtitled “Termination of Diplomatic Appointments” and signed by Roxie Mc Leish-Hutchinson, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A review of the list did not show Schnofeld’s name among the diplomats whose appointments were terminated. Among the terminated were Yuchen Justin Sun who was Ambassador for Science and Emerging Technology, Grenada’s Mission to the United Nations; Fang Siyuan Commercial Counsellor in the Embassy of Russia; Fahad Sultan, Ahmed Ambassador-at-Large in Pakistan with a focus on Inward Investment and Carl Cooper Special Advisor on International Business.

Dr Schnofeld serves on the advisory board of the Abrahamic Business Circle — an exclusive organisation that comes on the back of the “Abraham Accord” a historic breakthrough agreement between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel, signed on 15 September 2020 in Washington DC, USA. The Abraham Accords are bilateral agreements on Arab–Israeli normalisation signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and Israel and Bahrain on 15 September 2020.

