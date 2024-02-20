The 4-man contingent that attended the World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Doha, Qatar last week has returned home early this morning, Tuesday, 20 February.

The contingent comprised Federation representative of the GASA, Diana Hopkin, Coach Gerson Escobar and 2 national swimmers, Zackary Gresham and Tilly Collymore.

Both Gresham and Collymore have competed in 2 events each: Gresham in the 100m backstroke in which he swam a time of 59.81secs and the 100m butterfly in which he swam 57.26. Collymore swam herself a personal best time in her 100m freestyle of 59.19 and broke her own national record from her previous 59.85 which she obtained last year in Fukuoka, Japan.

Not only has Collymore broken a national record, but she has positioned herself as the fastest 100m freestyle female in the Eastern Caribbean and holds the 100m freestyle Women’s Eastern Caribbean record. In her 50m free she swam a time of 27.48 secs.

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association highly commends the swimmers for their high level of sportsmanship and performances.

GASA