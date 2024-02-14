by Linda Straker

Government exploring MPs displaying Special Registration Number Plates on vehicles

Members expressed support according to minutes of 28 November 2023

Options to reduce challenges faced by MPs as they perform their roles

Government is exploring the possibility of Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lower House displaying Special Registration Number Plates on the vehicle or vehicles used when conducting their parliamentary or government responsibilities.

Leo Cato, Speaker of the House and Chairman of the House Committee introduced the topic for consideration and deliberation when members of the House Committee met on 22 November 2023.

“Members expressed their support for the concept,” said the minutes of the meeting which was laid in the Lower House on 28 November 2023.

The minutes said that the discussions were held with the following recommendations and concerns raised:

That the Cabinet Secretary shall assist with providing relevant identification information of all Members of Parliament to the Royal Grenada Police Force if need be Consideration must be given to the number of Special Registered Plates that any Member of Parliament is entitled to It was suggested that public awareness through different forms of media coverage should be done Look at restrictions and measures, pros and cons with the implementation of the special plates Consider insurance coverage and the ramifications Consider the development of an acceptable use policy for the MPs Investigate the experiences set by other countries for MPs from other countries within the region and abroad with Special Registered Plates

MP Joseph Andall said that the objective coming out of the meeting would be to look at options that would determine how to proceed with outcomes that would reduce the challenges regularly faced by MPs as they perform their roles.

“It was agreed that in going forward the relevant entities would draw on the examples set by other Governments and Parliaments so that there is no need to reinvent the wheel,” said the minutes.

