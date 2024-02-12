The British High Commission has joined the Ministry of Education to launch a Commonwealth essay as part of the commemorative activities this year. Commonwealth Day will be on 11 March.

The theme for the essay is, “After 50 years of independence, what does membership of the Commonwealth mean for Grenada?”

Eligibility: Students must be in Forms 3, 4 or 5 and currently enrolled in a secondary or high school at the time of the competition during February-March.

Deadline for submission is Friday 1 March 2024.

British High Commission