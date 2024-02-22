On Friday, 2 February 2024, the Grenada National Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT Gnd) received 7 zipped files via online communication containing the login credentials and computer cookies, among other things, of several Grenadians.

An assessment of the data revealed that many of the credentials are legitimate and valid. The credentials are for a variety of online services ranging from email accounts to streaming services, online shopping, social media accounts, and money transfer/payment facilities.

Of great concern to CSIRT-Gnd is the fact that several of the people on the lists are using one password across multiple platforms and have chosen, in many cases, not to enable two-factor authentication. Two-factor authentication (2FA) provides computer users with an additional layer of security and will assist in protecting one’s account should there be a password leak/breach.

SIRT-Gnd is reminding the public of the importance of:

Being careful with the links they click on, the websites they visit, and the applications they install on their devices. Using a different password for each account. Enabling two-factor authentication wherever the option is available. Ensuring that their devices and applications are up to date.

With cyber-criminals now using phishing attacks to steal login tokens/cookies from computer users’ devices, Grenadians must ensure that they put extra effort into keeping their devices safe and do all in their power to avoid falling for these attacks/schemes. Today is as good a day as ever to perform a security audit — change the passwords to your main accounts, enable 2FA, ensure that your account recovery information is valid, and consider closing accounts that are no longer needed.

Anyone needing assistance verifying content or offers found online or for general online safety information and advice can reach out to the National Cyber Security Incident Response Team on WhatsApp and Telegram at (473) 423-2478; via email at [email protected]; or on Facebook, Instagram and X at @csirtgnd.

