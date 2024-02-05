The Carriacou and Petite Martinique Action Committee (CPAC) demonstrated its commitment to community well-being with a generous donation of items valued at over US$4,000 to the Princess Royal Hospital.

Hon. Tevin Andrews, Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, expressed appreciation for CPAC’s contribution and recognised ongoing assistance that is received from various non-governmental organisations.

This CPAC donation, he said, represents a collective effort to enhance the well-being of the local community.

Matthias Mills, President of CPAC, spoke of the organisation’s 32-year legacy of giving back to the community. He emphasised that the latest donation is part of CPAC’s enduring commitment to supporting local healthcare initiatives. He also assured the community of more contributions in the future.

Hospital Administrator Marissa McLawrence conveyed sincere gratitude for the donation, acknowledging its positive impact on patient care. She emphasised the critical role of community organisations like CPAC in bolstering the Princess Royal Hospital’s ability to provide quality healthcare services.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs