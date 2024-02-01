As Grenadians near and far get set to celebrate our island’s independence jubilee on 7 February, the Sandals Foundation, members of the Environmental Health and Safety Department at Sandals Resorts, and the Grenada Fund for Conservation are empowering children to be stewards of our natural resources, taking action towards its protection, cleanliness and care.

As part of efforts to commemorate World Wetlands Day, acknowledged every 2 February, the team activated an educational session at one of the island’s most important mangrove forests, at Woburn, with students of nearby schools St Michael’s RC Infant School and Blessed Sacrament RC School.

According to Deleon Forrester, Public Relations Manager, Sandals Grenada Resort, “Conservation education is one of the most important missions of the Sandals Foundation. We hope the children take action, and take the anti-litter message back home especially now as we are in this season of patriotism and national pride. We must show love for country by demonstrating love and care for our natural assets.”

Woburn resident, and Marine, Wildlife and Conservation Biologist Kendon James led the educational session having students explore the characteristics and importance of mangroves, threats to the indigenous flora and fauna, as well as actions that can be taken at an individual level to protect the ecosystem. “Coastal Wetlands such as mangroves store carbon up to 55 times faster than rainforests, hence making them one of the best carbon sinks. Additionally, they reduce flood risks and prevent coastal erosion; they replenish water and provide a safe habitat for countless marine plants and animals. It is never too early to begin imparting this important information in the simplest way possible, as we small-island residents are the first to feel the impacts of Climate Change.”

Most pertinently, the risks posed by plastic pollution were cemented in the minds of students as they were able to remove just over of plastic bottles in a very brief 20-minute clean-up of the area closest to the observation platform.

Makeitha Graham, educator at Blessed Sacrament RC School described the excursion as a meaningful learning moment as “practical experiences and excursions are most engaging and memorable for the active and curious minds or children. By feeling and seeing real trees and wildlife they can gain a greater appreciation for nature. I hope as they grow into adults they will remember such an experience and want to preserve it for future generations.”

