Orlando Romain, Creative Director at the National Organising Committee (NOC) for the 50th Independence Celebrations, said that a notice issued by the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) late on 5 February 2024, revoking all amplified sound licences issued for 7 February, was to ensure there would be no other event drawing a mass crowd on Independence Day, apart from at the National Stadium.

“I will say the overall intent for that release was to ensure that the celebrations activities were the focus of that particular day, and that no other permits will be granted for events that usually require a permit,” Romain said during the question-and-answer segment of a news conference called by the NOC on Friday, 9 February. “Events that usually require a permit are large fetes, parties or shows, so the intent of the release was to speak to those types of events.”

Romain believes that the release issued by the RGPF on 5 February was badly written and appears to have been wrongly interpreted by the public. The release said, “The Royal Grenada Police Force regretfully informs the general public that no amplified music will be allowed on Independence Day, 7 February, except those approved by the National Organising Committee. All permits previously granted for the use of amplified sounds on that day are hereby revoked. The RGPF sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused and appeals for the full cooperation of the public.”

It is unclear the number of amplification sound licences that were issued, and the law requires event organisers using an amplification sound system to first receive permission from the police.

In a news release issued on 6 February, Golden Promotions, an entertainment company, said the cancellation of its “Beach Fete” event on Independence Day resulted from the police notice. “In light of a press release issued by the Royal Grenada Police Force on Monday, 5 February, Re: The revocation of permits for events with amplified music carded for 7 February 2024. Since this announcement, we have made numerous attempts to reach a representative from the National Organising Committee to seek clarity of the aforementioned to no avail.”