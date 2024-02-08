United States Ambassador to Grenada Roger F Nyhus presented his credentials to Her Excellency Dame Cécile La Grenade today during an official ceremony at the Governor-General’s Residence.

“This year, we celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Grenada. This historic milestone commemorates decades of shared collaboration, mutual understanding, and diplomatic achievements between our two nations. As we reflect on the past half-century, it is evident that our enduring partnership has seen us join forces to face challenges and reach important milestones. Looking ahead, we remain committed to deepening these ties, exploring new avenues of cooperation, and fortifying the strong foundation that has defined our diplomatic relationship,” Ambassador Nyhus said.

Ambassador Nyhus will present his credentials in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, the Commonwealth of Dominica, and St Vincent and the Grenadines in the coming weeks. He previously presented his credentials in Barbados, St Lucia, and Antigua and Barbuda.

US Embassy Barbados