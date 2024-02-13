The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) contribution rate will increase gradually each year until it reaches 16% in 2031.

As always, the contribution will be split between the employee and the employer:

Year of Increase Employer Increase % Employee Increase % New Contribution Rate 2023 0.5 0.5 12.0 2024 0.25 0.25 12.5 2025 0.25 0.25 13.0 2026 0.25 0.25 13.5 2027 0.25 0.25 14.0 2028 0.25 0.25 14.5 2029 0.25 0.25 15.0 2030 0.25 0.25 15.5 2031 0.25 0.25 16.0

The total contribution payment must be remitted to the NIS at the end of each month. The National Insurance Laws allow for a grace period of 14 days from the end of the month within which contributions must be paid. Employers failing to do so will be charged a 10% surcharge and an additional 1% interest for every month or part of a month that the contribution payment remains outstanding.