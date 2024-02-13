The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) contribution rate will increase gradually each year until it reaches 16% in 2031.
As always, the contribution will be split between the employee and the employer:
|Year of Increase
|Employer Increase %
|Employee Increase %
|New Contribution Rate
|2023
|0.5
|0.5
|12.0
|2024
|0.25
|0.25
|12.5
|2025
|0.25
|0.25
|13.0
|2026
|0.25
|0.25
|13.5
|2027
|0.25
|0.25
|14.0
|2028
|0.25
|0.25
|14.5
|2029
|0.25
|0.25
|15.0
|2030
|0.25
|0.25
|15.5
|2031
|0.25
|0.25
|16.0
The total contribution payment must be remitted to the NIS at the end of each month. The National Insurance Laws allow for a grace period of 14 days from the end of the month within which contributions must be paid. Employers failing to do so will be charged a 10% surcharge and an additional 1% interest for every month or part of a month that the contribution payment remains outstanding.
Comment on post