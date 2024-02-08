by Linda Straker

Grenada’s Parliament approved Deportees Registration Act in 2003

ICE report did not provide breakdown of crimes 8 deportees to Grenada committed

5 Grenadians deported from USA in 2022

In 2023, the US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agency deported 8 Grenadians to the country, according to its annual report publicly released in January 2024. This represents an increase in the number of deportees when compared to 2022 when 5 people were deported from the USA.

The report said that in 2023, Enforcement and Removal Operations (EROs) nearly doubled immigration enforcement arrests and increased removals for those with no legal basis to remain in the country from the totals cited in the 2022 report.

The report did not provide a breakdown of crimes the deportees to Grenada committed. In 2003 Grenada’s Parliament approved the Deportees Registration Act. It is an act to make provision for individuals who were convicted of certain serious offences in a foreign country and deported to Grenada, subject to an application to the High Court by the Commissioner of Police, to be designated as restricted individuals, and for a central register to be kept under the management of the Commissioner.

“There shall be a central register of restricted persons which shall be kept under the management of the Commissioner or such other person as the Commissioner may designate.” The legislation explained that the central register shall not be open to inspection by any individual except under the order of a court consequent upon an application by that individual.

“ICE ERO’s 142,580 removals and 62,545 Title 42 expulsions to more than 170 countries worldwide in Fiscal Year 2023 reflect increased capacity and agreements to conduct removals and returns — particularly after the lifting of the Title 42 Public Health Emergency on May 12,” said the annual report which is available on the ICE website.

It further explained that while ICE detains non-citizens to preserve public safety, to secure their presence for immigration proceedings, for removal purposes, or as required by law, the vast majority of non-citizens on ICE’s docket are monitored outside of detention setting through a variety of mechanisms.

ICE removed more non-citizens in 2023 than in 2022, driven by multiple factors, including changes in migration patterns and the lifting of Title 42 and Covid-19 pandemic-era restrictions. In FY 2023, ERO removed 142,580 non-citizens to more than 180 countries worldwide, an increase of 97.5% compared to FY 2022.

Additionally, in 2023, ICE expelled 142,580 non-citizens removed during that time; 69,902 or 49% had criminal histories, with an average of 3.8 convictions and/or charges per individual. These included many serious charges or convictions for offences, including 1,457 charges or convictions for homicide; 1,450 kidnappings; 3,809 sexual assaults; 26,714 assaults; 2,760 robberies; 5,410 burglaries; and 6,114 weapon offences.