by Linda Straker

MWAG gathered to recognise outstanding work produced in 2022 and 2023

Ceremony attended by government officials and diplomatic corps

Brian Grimes recommended media practitioners focus on their mental health and general wellbeing

Television dominated the 12th Media Awards ceremony on Sunday night as members of the of the Media Workers Association of Grenada (MWAG) gathered to recognise entries considered for outstanding work produced in 2022 and 2023.

21 awards were presented with only one going to a print publication; 12 for outstanding television production and the balance shared between radio and special awards.

Category Recipient Award for Black Excellence Nisha Paul Special Award – Powerful Women in Media Nikita Hosten NAWASA Award for Best Climate Change, Mitigation and Environment Story Troy Gill Best News Story (Radio/Television/Print/Online) Tonnia St Louis Lawrence Best Feature Story (Radio/Television/Print/Online) Annette Moore Best Health Story Linda Straker Best Tourism Story Tonnia St Louis Lawrence Best Entertainment Story Tonnia St Louis Lawrence Best Anchor Kenroy Baptiste Best Radio Personality Aruna Neptune Best Agriculture Story Rena Pierre Thomas Best Human-Interest Story Shere-Ann Noel Best Political News Story Beverly Telesford Best Radio Anchor – PC Beverly Telesford Best TV Personality Lexann Fletcher Best Business Story Shere Ann Noel Best Interview Shere Ann Noel Best Court Reporting Tonnia St Louis Best Current Affairs and Feature Programme – PC Beyond The Headlines Best Parliament Story Beverly Telesford Best Talk Show – PC G’morning Grenada Best DJ – PC Ronald Olive – Mix Master Brent

In his feature address to the members, Brian Grimes, President of the Grenada Public Workers Union (GPWU), told members that working in the media is not just a job but a vocational skill. “Being in media is not just a work, it is a vocation, and one must acquire the skills in order to effectively perform this vocation.”

He reminded media practitioners that hundreds of thousands of Grenadians and global citizens at home and abroad are hungry for information provided from and through journalism. “This information must be disseminated by the most skilled, trained and educated citizens among us. Anytime there is a lack in this area the product becomes watered down.” Grimes called on journalists and other media workers to make use of training opportunities, and also recommended that media practitioners should focus on their mental health and general wellbeing despite the challenges of low salaries and tight work schedules. “Always take your holidays,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by government officials including Press Secretary Neila Ettienne; Attorney General Claudette Joseph and Andy Williams, Minister for Mobilisation, Implementation and Transportation who is also the Member of Parliament for St George South. Representatives from the Diplomatic Corps — the US Embassy and Chinese Embassy — and Emmalin Pierre, a member of the Opposition in parliament, also attended.